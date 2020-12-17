BidaskClub Downgrades Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Hold

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PRFT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. Perficient has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.30 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 12,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $517,346.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,127.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock worth $1,893,277. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 90.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,087 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Perficient by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 116.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,953 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 46.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the period.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

