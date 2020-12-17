BidaskClub Upgrades Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) to “Sell”

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of AGEN opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $686.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Agenus by 573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

