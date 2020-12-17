BidaskClub Upgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Hold

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALNY. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.