BidaskClub Upgrades Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) to Strong-Buy

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $36.21.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth $1,477,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth $6,662,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth $16,698,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

