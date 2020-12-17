BidaskClub Upgrades Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) to “Buy”

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $570.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 15,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $259,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Digi International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

