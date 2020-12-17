BidaskClub Upgrades Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Strong-Buy

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

POOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Shares of POOL opened at $352.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.77 and its 200-day moving average is $314.76. Pool has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $391.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total value of $3,670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,819,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,428,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,926,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

