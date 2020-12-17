BidaskClub Upgrades Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Buy

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDGR. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shane Brauner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $287,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,697.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cony D’cruz sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $295,113.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,571,489 shares of company stock valued at $320,514,518 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

