BidaskClub Upgrades Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) to “Buy”

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

NYSE TUFN opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $359.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $202,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

