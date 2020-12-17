BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,716.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $458.03 million, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.76. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.