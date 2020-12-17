BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) CEO Sells $43,500.00 in Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,716.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.03 million, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.76. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 397,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 234,832 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,931 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 54,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

BDSI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

