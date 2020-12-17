Bitblocks (BBK) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Bitblocks has a market cap of $466,295.40 and $37,594.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,989.40 or 1.00046468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024549 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017997 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 255,815,676 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

