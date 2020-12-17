Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Cap of $168.92 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $168.92 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $9.64 or 0.00042337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00328674 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00053803 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000759 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

