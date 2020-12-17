BitcoinV (BTCV) Market Cap Hits $12,107.76

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. One BitcoinV coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinV has a total market capitalization of $12,107.76 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinV has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002733 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002098 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000167 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001317 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinV Coin Profile

BitcoinV (BTCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. The official website for BitcoinV is www.bitcoinv.org. BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415. BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinV

