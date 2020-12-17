BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.13 Million

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, BIZZCOIN has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One BIZZCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004118 BTC on major exchanges. BIZZCOIN has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $705,792.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00134580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.54 or 0.00803077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00161504 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00383415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00079925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00125136 BTC.

About BIZZCOIN

BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,360,647 tokens. BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com.

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

BIZZCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

