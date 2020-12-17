Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target Raised to $3.60 at Raymond James

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $2.75 to $3.60 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.47% from the company’s previous close.

BDIMF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.73 million, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

