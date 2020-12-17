BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a report issued on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$357.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$322.65 million.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$9.40 target price on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

BB stock opened at C$10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of C$3.94 and a 12 month high of C$12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total transaction of C$50,848.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,237,680.20. Also, Director John Chen sold 558,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.17, for a total value of C$3,442,037.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,225,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,231,530.38.

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

