BlackCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $313,284.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00012294 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004426 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,369,098 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.