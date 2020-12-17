BlackCoin Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $313,284.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00012294 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004426 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,369,098 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

