BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Increased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2,952.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK opened at $698.37 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $721.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $673.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.24. The company has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

