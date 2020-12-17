Blockmason Credit Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $113,947.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00061358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00380224 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.38 or 0.02439289 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

