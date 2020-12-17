Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up to $16.70

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $19.44. Blue Bird shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 771 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $462.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 0.8% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Blue Bird by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Blue Bird by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

