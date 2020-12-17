Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BPMC. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $117.39 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $119.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 1,704 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $144,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,898 shares of company stock worth $4,064,032. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 62.5% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

