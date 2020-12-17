BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.18. BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 10,220 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) Company Profile (CVE:BLM)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.