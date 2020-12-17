BMO Capital Markets Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CSH.UN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$11.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -289.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$14.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,480.49%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

