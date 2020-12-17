BMO Capital Markets Boosts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$16.25

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRT.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CRT.UN opened at C$15.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.91. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.14 and a one year high of C$17.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.56%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.