BMO Capital Markets Boosts fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $33.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $29.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.08.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.68. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. Analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

