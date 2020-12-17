BMO Capital Markets Boosts Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$3.40

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.20 to C$3.40 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRT.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.92. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$4.14 and a 52 week high of C$12.74. The stock has a market cap of C$339.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

