BMO Capital Markets Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$111.00

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. CIBC upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$101.47 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$109.77.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$104.76 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$72.00 and a twelve month high of C$109.42. The company has a market cap of C$149.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.4971371 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total value of C$67,183.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at C$123,769.33. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.80, for a total value of C$780,024.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$609,592.15. Insiders sold 23,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,910 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

