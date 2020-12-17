BMO Capital Markets Boosts The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$75.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$66.04 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.38.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) alerts:

BNS opened at C$68.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$46.38 and a 1-year high of C$74.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.85.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0020378 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.