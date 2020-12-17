BMO Capital Markets Cuts Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$85.00

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KL. TD Securities cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Sunday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

KL opened at C$53.34 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$55.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 4.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.35%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

