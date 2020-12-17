BMO Capital Markets Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$42.25

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$39.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$31.49 and a 1-year high of C$60.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,168.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,398,465.96.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.