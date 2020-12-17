BMO Capital Markets Raises Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $114.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.75.

ARVN stock opened at $66.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $75.36.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $80,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 41.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arvinas by 202.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

