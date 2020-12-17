BMO Capital Markets Raises Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$25.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.50 to C$25.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$21.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$15.21 and a 52-week high of C$36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

