BMO Capital Markets Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$32.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIF. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) stock traded up C$1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.63. 193,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,275. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.02. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 52-week low of C$13.25 and a 52-week high of C$35.33.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$52.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

