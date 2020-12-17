BMO Capital Markets Raises TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $65.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $27.50 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $919.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

