BMO Capital Markets Raises The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$75.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Fundamental Research restated a hold rating and issued a C$66.47 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$74.74.

TSE TD opened at C$72.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$49.01 and a 52-week high of C$76.10. The company has a market cap of C$130.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4872124 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

