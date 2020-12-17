Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$41.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$39.25.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.78.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

BEI.UN stock opened at C$35.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.59. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.80 and a 12-month high of C$51.84.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.