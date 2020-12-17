Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX) and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Financial Contrast

Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX) and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bontex has a beta of 55.53, suggesting that its stock price is 5,453% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Kimberly-Clark shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Bontex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Kimberly-Clark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bontex and Kimberly-Clark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bontex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark $18.45 billion 2.51 $2.16 billion $6.89 19.74

Kimberly-Clark has higher revenue and earnings than Bontex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bontex and Kimberly-Clark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bontex 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimberly-Clark 2 5 3 0 2.10

Kimberly-Clark has a consensus price target of $155.89, indicating a potential upside of 14.62%. Given Kimberly-Clark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimberly-Clark is more favorable than Bontex.

Profitability

This table compares Bontex and Kimberly-Clark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bontex N/A N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark 12.49% 812.50% 16.74%

Summary

Kimberly-Clark beats Bontex on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bontex

Bontex Inc. manufactures and supplies specialty composite materials to customers worldwide. It offers cellulose board and light gauge products comprising cellulose fibers for products, such as visors, brims, and size bands for headwear, as well as insoles for footwear products; and treated elastomeric wet web impregnated substrates to resist mold type growth that causes odor in luggage. The company also provides non woven boards; and Strobel products. Its cellulose board and light gauge products are PVC, PU, or special size coated as per custom needs. The company's products are used in hiking/performance, work/safety, sport performance, men's dress, casual men's, casual women's, women's fashion, kids, and luggage/visor board/handbag applications. Bontex Inc. was formerly known as Georgia Bonded Fibers, Inc. and changed its name to Bontex Inc. in 1996. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Buena Vista, Virginia with research and development, manufacturing, converting, and warehousing facilities primarily in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, and the Americas.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names. The K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and KleenGuard brands. The company sells household use products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors and e-commerce; and away-from-home use products directly to manufacturing, lodging, office building, food service, and public facilities, as well as through distributors. Kimberly-Clark Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

