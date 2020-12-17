BoringDAO (BOR) Market Cap Tops $14.76 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for $337.00 or 0.01452678 BTC on popular exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $14.76 million and $2.10 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 86.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.17 or 0.00780969 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00165969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00079037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00124133 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

