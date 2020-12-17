Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Benjamin E. Robinson III Sells 5,000 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $891,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.37, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

