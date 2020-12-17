BoutsPro (BOUTS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $96,782.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 19% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $52,428.56 and approximately $96,782.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00061553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.97 or 0.00376421 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.70 or 0.02386409 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

