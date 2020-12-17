Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.50

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 14331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNTGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

About Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

