Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Stock Price Up 25.7%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)’s stock price rose 25.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 5,248,074 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,010% from the average daily volume of 472,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Bridgetown Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.