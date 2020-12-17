Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at MKM Partners

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

NYSE EAT opened at $52.57 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Brinker International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

