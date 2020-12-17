Brokers Offer Predictions for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HTA. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.53 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

