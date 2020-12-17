BTIG Research Raises BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $91.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $49.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBIO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $61.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.71. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 81,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $2,985,329.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $546,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,912.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,755 shares of company stock worth $6,228,825 over the last ninety days. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 325.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 22,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

