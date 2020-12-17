BTIG Research Raises CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $34.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CARG. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 250,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $283,941.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,558,815.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 22.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 40.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.