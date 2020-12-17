Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.14

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.14 and last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 11821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.6796 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

About Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

