Burkhard Jansen Sells 5,000 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $62,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,849.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.60. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. Research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DMTK shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DermTech by 149.9% during the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 119,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 71,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter valued at about $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

