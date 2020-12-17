Burney Co. Decreases Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 85.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,649 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIBK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

